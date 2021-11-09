NESN Logo Sign In

Aaron Rodgers apparently was not immunized from the rash of criticism he has faced in the last week.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons after he tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Rodgers, who said he was “immunized” against COVID in August, faced plenty of backlash in the wake of the news. In an attempt to defend himself, he appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” where he took shots at the “woke mob” and quoted Martin Luther King Jr. as he gave his side of the story.

It didn’t work. Rodgers was roundly criticized and mocked not only for misleading the public about his vaccination status but the impassioned and some would argue misguided defense on Friday.

People Magazine on Monday reported Rodgers was blindsided by the swift, outspoken criticisms of his reasoning and explanation. Rodgers, according to the magazine, was “upset” at the response, saying he “feels like he just shared his point of view, and now he’s being crucified for it.”

A source close to Rodgers told People, “He knew some people would disagree with him, but he didn’t know it would become the (expletive) storm it became.”

This reaction from Rodgers, quite frankly, is unsurprising. He is sensitive, and we know that from his reaction to every slight — real or perceived — over the course of his career. This is, after all, the same player who had no problem publicly putting his team on blast after reporting to training camp following an offseason filled with drama stemming from his annoyances with the organization. It should also be unsurprising given that Rodgers basically acknowledged where he was and would take heat.

“I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now, so before the final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I’d like to set the record straight on some of the blatant lies that are out there about myself right now,” he began his appearance on McAfee’s show Friday.