NFL Rumors: Bills’ Tre’Davious White Done For Season After Tearing ACL

A big blow to the Bills defense

by

The Buffalo Bills received some bad news regarding Tre’Davious White.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the cornerback tore his ACL during the Bills-New Orleans Saints game on Thursday night and will miss the remainder of the season.

White injured his knee in the second quarter of Buffalo’s 31-6 win on the road. He’s one of the NFL’s top cornerbacks and entered the 2021 season fresh off two straight Pro Bowl selections.

This is a big blow to the Bills defense, especially with a tough stretch of games coming up for Buffalo, including a Week 13 matchup against the New England Patriots as the two teams fight for the top spot in the AFC East.

