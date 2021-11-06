NESN Logo Sign In

The divorce between Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns reportedly has been settled.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Saturday reported that both sides “signed their settlement to finalize his release and send him to waivers on Monday.”

Here are some additional details from Rapoport:

The agreement reached between Odell Beckham and the #Browns takes the remaining two years off the deal, and he?ll be waived Monday. If he’s claimed, the acquiring team would owe him $7.25M. That’s his amount through waivers. But, it’s complicated.

If Odell Beckham passes through waivers, a settlement will kick in which means the #Browns would only be on the hook for $4.25M (–$3M savings). He will then become a free agent and be able to sign with any team.

Odell Beckham agrees not to seek termination pay. He gets his wish to be released after the #Browns could not trade him and the team gets cap and cash relief for a player who wanted out. Beckham likely gets to choose his next destination beginning Tuesday.

It’s unclear just where Beckham will end up next, but hopefully whoever he signs with is a fresh start for the wideout.