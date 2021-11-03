NFL Rumors: Henry Ruggs Released After Being Charged In Deadly Crash

NESN Logo Sign In

Henry Ruggs had his life flipped upside down Tuesday, and his future in the National Football League is now the latest uncertainty.

Ruggs was involved in a fatal car crash Tuesday morning.

He was charged with DUI resulting in the death of a 23-year-old woman, according to reports. Police said while Ruggs was driving his 2020 Chevrolet Corvette, he struck the rear of an SUV. The woman ultimately was trapped in the driver’s seat as the car went up in flames. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

(You can view more details here.)

The 22-year-old Ruggs, on a much less important level, was released by the Las Vegas Raiders late Tuesday night, according to multiple reports. Las Vegas released a statement earlier in the afternoon saying the organization was gathering more information.

The Raiders wideout was a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He had 24 receptions for 469 yards and two touchdown in seven games this season.