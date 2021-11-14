NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr., Rams Had This ‘Holdup’ In Negotiations

NESN Logo Sign In

The Rams are providing Odell Beckham Jr. with an above-average veteran quarterback, an offense-minded head coach and a legitimate shot at winning the Super Bowl this season.

There was one thing Los Angeles wasn’t able to offer OBJ during the sides’ recent negotiations, however.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, one of the few minor inconveniences Beckham was met with before joining the Rams was his jersey number. There were issues with all three of the star wide receiver’s preferred choices.

No. 13, which Beckham sported with both the New York Giants and the Cleveland Browns, is occupied by backup quarterback John Wolford. No. 3, the digit Beckham rocked at LSU, belongs to running back Cam Akers, who is on injured reserve. The three-time Pro Bowl selection reportedly also likes No. 1, which DeSean Jackson wore for the Rams before he was released at the beginning of the month.

The Rams currently do not have a jersey number listed for Beckham on their official website. As such, we might not learn of the wideout’s choice until Monday when will make his Los Angeles debut in San Francisco against the 49ers.