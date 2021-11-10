NESN Logo Sign In

Sam Darnold remains pretty banged up after the Carolina Panthers’ tough loss to the New England Patriots in Week 9.

It appears a right shoulder injury sustained Sunday will sideline the quarterback several weeks.

“After two days of testing, exams revealed that Panthers QB Sam Darnold has a fractured scapula,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Tuesday reported via Twitter. “The right shoulder injury will most likely lead to Darnold missing several weeks. PJ Walker, his backup, will step in.”

Rapoport added insult to injury with his follow up tweet.

“It’s an incomplete fracture for Sam Darnold.”

It?s an incomplete fracture for Sam Darnold. https://t.co/kpOYPIm6Cf — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2021

Per Joe Person of The Athletic, the injury is believed to have occurred during the second quarter against the Patriots.