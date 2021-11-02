NFL Trade Deadline: Biggest Winners & Losers After League’s Cutoff

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs barely escaped “Monday Night Football” with a win over the Giants, but were able to add something to their pass rush with Melvin Ingram from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ingram was thought to be a good complement to T.J. Watt in Pittsburgh, but faded from grace and playing time. Still, he’s an experienced edge rusher who should be playing with a chip on his shoulder. Kansas City got Ingram for a modest sixth-round pick, depicting maybe some other teams should have tried harder to acquire him.

Tua Tagovailoa… for now

The Miami Dolphins did not trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, meaning Tagovailoa keeps his job under center until at least the offseason. Would it really surprise anyone if the Dolphins traded for Watson this offseason? It shouldn’t. But at least the former Alabama product gets a second half of the season to try and keep his job in South Beach.

Mike Tomlin

We’re of the opinion that New England Revolution coach Bruce Arena had the greatest sports quote of the year (“What a (expletive) I inherited”), but Steelers coach Mike Tomlin had another one of his memorable one-liners Tuesday. And it came in regards to Pittsburgh trading Ingram. “It’s better to have volunteers as opposed to hostages,” Tomlin said of Ingram, who clearly wasn’t happy with the team. Tomlin, you may remember, said the same about Le’Veon Bell, but nonetheless.

NFL fans who are tired of hearing about Deshaun Watson

Yes, that’s right. Tuesdays’ deadline passing means we don’t have to hear about possible trade destinations for Watson until, well, March-ish. That’s good news.

Losers

AFC contenders

The AFC feels completely wide open after eight weeks of the NFL season. But while that may feel like the case, save for the Chiefs, there wasn’t another contender that made a move to improve their team at the deadline. The Ravens didn’t add a running back despite having a need at the position. The Raiders didn’t add any receiving help. The Steelers, Browns, Patriots — nobody added anything. Obviously, we’ll see if things change in the next day or so with teams releasing players, but there wasn’t much to be had.

New England Patriots

If we think it’s fair game to loop in the Cardinals trade for Ertz, the same can be said about the Patriots trading away cornerback Stephon Gilmore for a bag of footballs. New England received a modest Day Three selection for the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, who made his Carolina Panthers debut in Week 8 only to limit Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts and record the game-sealing interception. The Patriots, obviously, would be better with Gilmore still on their roster — like any team would — but now will have to suffer the consequences with a lack of secondary depth after a season-ending injury to Jonathan Jones.

Unhappy receivers

Cleveland Browns wideout Odell Beckham Jr., Chicago Bears receiver Allen Robinson and Houston Texans speedy pass-catcher Brandin Cooks all will remain in their current (and probably unhappy) situations. It feels like it would have benefitted both player and team to go their separate ways in all aforementioned cases, but perhaps the money of both Beckham and Robinson turned off potential suitors. Regardless, it likely will be a long season for all three — but especially Beckham, Robinson and their respective fantasy football owners.

Aaron Rodgers & Green Bay Packers

It felt like a spot where the NFC-leading Packers could have pushed some of their chips in the middle like the Rams did. After all, the situation with Rodgers remains fluid — will he return? — and Green Bay seems to have a very good chance at putting together a postseason run. That would have been aided by adding another receiver, or possibly a tight end with Robert Tonyan out for the season. It was not to be the case, though, and Rodgers and Co. will have to do it with what they have.