NESN Logo Sign In

J.C. Jackson has been one of the league’s best cornerbacks this season, and one NFL writer believes the fourth-year Patriot will be acknowledged as much in a few months.

NFL.com’s Nick Shook on Wednesday published a column in which he listed 10 players who he believes will earn their first career Pro Bowl selection for the 2021 season. Among the players named was Jackson, who currently is tied for second in the league in interceptions with five.

“The questions regarding Jackson’s ability to produce outside of Stephon Gilmore’s shadow have evaporated in 2021, Jackson’s first season without Gilmore,” Shook wrote. “Jackson has been stellar as New England’s clear No. 1 corner, ranking first in passes defensed (14) and tying for second in the NFL in interceptions (five) through 10 weeks. Jackson landed at No. 3 on my list of top ballhawks entering Week 10 because he’s been stellar when challenged, posting the third-best ballhawk rate (21.9 percent) as the nearest defender in coverage among those with 40-plus targets. He’s not just a good corner — he’s become elite. That deserves Pro Bowl recognition, especially if he carries this level of play through the rest of the season.”

Jackson on Thursday night will have a good chance to add to his interception total at Mercedes Benz Stadium. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan enters Week 11 tied for the fourth-most picks thrown this season.