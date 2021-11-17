NHL Writer Highlights ‘Key Tendency’ Bruins Show So Far In 2021-22

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins often signal their winning intent from the dot.

ESPN’s Kristen Shilton on Wednesday highlighted the Bruins’ success in the faceoff circle as the key tendency they’ve shown so far in the 2021-22 NHL season. The Bruins win over half their faceoffs, not only due to Patrice Bergeron’s enduring excellence at that aspect of the game but also because others are following suit.

“Most likely to humble you in the dot,” Shelton wrote about the Bruins’ key tendency. “It’s not just that Boston is one of the best faceoff teams in the league (54.9%). But the Bruins have good depth on draws, with eight players who are above 50% this season. That’s helped make the Bruins one of the top possession teams of the season too (54%).”

Bergeron ranks third in the NHL, having won 62.32% of his faceoffs, according to Hockeyeloratings.com. Erik Haula (55.15%) and Tomas Nosek (52.21%) also are among the NHL’s faceoff-winning standouts.

Outcompeting opponents in the dot helps the Bruins execute their strategy of controlling the puck. Perhaps it’s only a matter of time before they translate that advantage in possession to goals, wins and points in the standings.