Boston Bruins stars receive plenty of plaudits, but where would the team be without its role players?

ESPN’s Kristen Shilton on Wednesday named Curtis Lazar the Bruins’ most-underrated player of the 2021-22 NHL season to date. Lazar has yet to score in his second season in Boston but he already is proving his value in other aspects of the game.

“… Though Lazar was hurt to start the season, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy still identifies him as someone stepping up for the Bruins in their time of need,” Shelton wrote. “Lazar hasn’t been lighting up the scoresheet (two assists in five games), but he’s a good support piece who’s been physical (11 hits) and excels in the face-off circle (55.6%). Boston will continue relying on him for more.”

Shelton’s praise for Lazar isn’t the first he has earned since returning from injury Oct. 30. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy suggested last week Lazar has found a home in Boston after playing parts of three seasons each for the Ottawa Senators and Calgary Flames and in parts of two campaigns for the Buffalo Sabres.

Given Lazar’s absence at the start of the season, he likely will earn more plaudits as he gains sharpness and fitness. Should Boston benefit from his progress, chances are he won’t be underrated forever.