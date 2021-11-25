NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins put a first-period beatdown on the Buffalo Sabres with four goals in a five-minute span, but didn’t let up in the fight Wednesday night.

Bruins forward Nick Foligno dropped the mits after being challenged by Buffalo’s Colin Miller less than two minutes into the second period. Foligno knocked Miller’s helmet off and may have connected on one or two right-handed punches before the two were separated.

Miller didn’t get a clean shot on Foligno as the two wrestled on their feet.

You can watch the bout here courtesy of Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan.

Both players were assessed five-minute penalties.

It came after the Bruins took a 4-1 lead into the first intermission with a flurry of goals from Patrice Bergeron, Charlie Coyle, David Pastrnak and Mike Reilly.