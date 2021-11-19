Nick Wright Spent Most Of Patriots-Falcons Tweeting Anti-Mac Jones Stuff

NESN Logo Sign In

Nick Wright has crafted his Mac Jones take and, context or evidence be damned, is sticking to it.

The FS1 talking head basically is of the belief that Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots don’t trust Jones, and that the team has won five straight games in spite of the rookie quarterback. Wright’s logic is rooted in New England’s tendency to forgo aggressive playcalling in third- and fourth-down scenarios in favor of more conservative approaches.

He beat this narrative into the ground throughout Thursday, beginning with this “First Things First” segment:

Fun Mac Jones blind reveals here which illustrate how utterly insane the coverage surrounding him this season has been.



(Spoiler Alert: He?s having the *exact* same season as another Alabama QB? but with roughly 100x the fanfare) https://t.co/AgVf5Em47o — nick wright (@getnickwright) November 18, 2021

Wright kept it up as the Patriots marched to a 25-0 victory over Atlanta.

Check out all these anti-Mac Jones tweets:

Everyone thinks I hate on Mac Jones? but whenever you watch a Patriots game you realize Belichick believes in him precisely as much as I do. — nick wright (@getnickwright) November 19, 2021

Nothing screams faith in your QB like the ole ?Run on 3rd & 4, punt on 4th & 2 at midfield? sequence to start a game. — nick wright (@getnickwright) November 19, 2021

Folks comparing Mac Jones to *Russell Wilson* is exactly what I?m talking about.



He?s been fine, having a slightly worse year than Jalen Hurts, and guys out here comparing him to future Hall of Famers. https://t.co/OI3ATlmYE1 — nick wright (@getnickwright) November 19, 2021

Atlanta can?t get out of its own way. The Pats have had great starting field position all night. The Pats RBs are both averaging 6 YPC.



Yet, through 3 quarters the Pats have just 13 points & are 3/9 on 3rd downs.



I wonder why! — nick wright (@getnickwright) November 19, 2021

At the end of this clip, I say I expect Mac to go 18-24 for 184 yards and 1 TD.



His current line: 21-25, 197 yards, 1 TD & 1 INT. https://t.co/AgVf5Em47o — nick wright (@getnickwright) November 19, 2021

But wait, there’s more!

Wright picked up where he left off for Friday’s “First Things First” episode.

"The Patriots absolutely have a Super Bowl caliber coaching staff and I think a Super Bowl caliber defense. But the Patriots win over the Falcons was about a list of things ? none of it was Mac Jones." ? @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/UdMXyB1A5u — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) November 19, 2021

There’s so much wrong with Wright’s take that it’s hard to know where to begin.

But let’s start with the “Patriots don’t trust Jones” angle. The notion that any NFL team, especially one as risk-averse as the Patriots, would enable a rookie quarterback to do whatever they want without restrictions is just absurd. With very few exceptions, freshman signal-callers must be managed and brought along slowly.

Furthermore, New England’s conservative approach, which was more prevalent early in the season, was more about the general limitations of the offense. The Patriots barely could run plays without the offensive line giving up a free rusher, or a receiver running an incorrect route, or a running back putting the ball on the ground. Add in the fact that all rookie quarterbacks make mistakes, and it’s no wonder the Patriots occasionally have played things safe.

As for the belief that Jones either isn’t any good or isn’t capable of effectively throwing the ball down the field, his stats against the Cleveland Browns should take care of that, as should this tweet:

Mac Jones during the Patriots 5-game win streak | QBs:



? 87.2 PFF Grade (1st)

? 102.6 passer rating (2nd)

? 1,069 passing yards (3rd) pic.twitter.com/ktJNwJ2r77 — PFF (@PFF) November 19, 2021

Lastly, why is it that people so often ignore the context of Thursday night football?

Thursday night games are breeding grounds for sloppy, mistake-heavy play. The Patriots knew Atlanta had slim chances of scoring more than twice, so they ensured they didn’t do anything to give the Falcons life. If that means punting at midfield to give one of the worst offenses in football horrible field position, so be it.

New England simply needed to take care of business in Atlanta and leave Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a win. It didn’t need to be pretty, and there was no effort made toward making it such.

But hey, asking someone like Nick Wright to consider nuance is like asking people to give it a rest with the 28-3 jokes.