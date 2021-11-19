NESN Logo Sign In

It’s been 26 years since Major League Baseball last locked its players out, and commissioner Rob Manfred is hopeful to keep that streak going.

The Collective Bargaining Agreement is set to expire Dec. 1. Owners have yet to decide if players will be locked out should a new agreement not be reached by that date. Manfred revealed Thursday the “No. 1 priority” remains striking a deal before the CBA expires, but MLB and the Players’ Association remain apart from one.

“We remain committed, No. 1 priority, to make an agreement prior to December 1,” Manfred told reporters Thursday, via MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand “We understand — I understand — that time is becoming an issue. That’s a challenge.

“We’ve had challenges with respect to making labor agreements before and we’ve got a pretty good track record of overcoming those challenges. I can tell you from the clubs’ perspective, we’re committed to continuing to offer proposals and suggestions in an effort to get to an agreement before December 1.”

There is another meeting scheduled for Friday.

It’s not a sure thing a lockout will happen should the CBA expire, but Manfred stressed a decision on that won’t be made until the two sides can come to terms on a new deal.

“We did not make today, and will not, make a decision, as to what’s next,” Manfred said. “We’re focused on making an agreement prior to Dec. 1.”