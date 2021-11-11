No Bruins Players Tested Positive For COVID-19 After Senators Outbreak

NESN Logo Sign In

The Ottawa Senators are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak and now have eight players in protocol, but have continued to play games, including against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

The good news for the Bruins, though, is that no member of the team has returned a positive test.

“We’ve had no positives up to this point that I’m aware of,” Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said after Thursday’s morning skate. “And I would be made aware of it, so we’re good. I believe we tested this morning. They do it every 72 hours. … All negative up to this point.”

“We’re 100% vaccinated — the staff and everyone here — so that obviously helps.”

The Pittsburgh Penguins also have dealt with a COVID outbreak in their locker room, and even though the B’s are fully vaccinated, Cassidy knows that doesn’t make them immune to the virus and is hopeful his players and staff stay healthy for the season.



“You don’t want another outbreak because it does affect your ability to get the team on the ice,” Cassidy said. “And we went through it, I think every team went through it at different stages. Hopefully, knock on wood, we won’t become one of those cases.”

The Bruins wrap up their homestand Thursday night when they welcome the Edmonton Oilers to TD Garden. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.