What Noah Syndergaard’s Reported Deal With Angels Means For Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Noah Syndergaard probably wasn’t a great option for the Red Sox in free agency, as Boston might prefer a safer source of innings alongside the likes of Chris Sale, Nathan Eovaldi and Nick Pivetta in 2022.

But Syndergaard reportedly agreeing to a one-year, $21 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday inherently has ramifications for Boston’s pitching search. If nothing else, there’s one less starter available for the Red Sox to consider. And at some point, the game of musical chairs will intensify.

Perhaps the most significant trickle-down effect, from Boston’s standpoint, revolves around the cost, as the Halos ponied up a rather exorbitant amount of money — in addition to a draft pick — for a starter who’s logged just two innings since the 2019 season due to Tommy John surgery and ensuing setbacks.

Syndergaard was somewhat of a unicorn on the open market, based on his age (29), upside (an All-Star and eighth in Cy Young voting in 2016), stature (6-foot-6, 242 pounds) and repertoire when healthy (high-90s fastball). And the one-year nature of the deal mitigates much of the risk, since the Angles won’t be saddled with an albatross contract long-term if the experiment goes south.

But the hard-throwing right-hander blowing past the one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer extended by the New York Mets — during the early stages of free agency, no less — still is notable, in that it seemingly reflects how the current market views high-upside pitchers who are attainable on short-term pacts.

The Angels didn’t bat an eye at offering a hefty salary on top of relinquishing draft compensation. Will other clubs follow suit for comparable arms, in turn expediting negotiations across Major League Baseball and possibly further impacting the Red Sox’s pitching pursuit?

Heck, the Angels might even dip their toes back into the pool sooner rather than later.