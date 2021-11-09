Odell Beckham Jr. Free Agency: Five Best Landing Spots For Wideout

NESN Logo Sign In

Odell Beckham Jr. has cleared waivers and now is a NFL free agent for the first time in his eight-year career.

But where could Beckham realistically end up?

Here are five landing spots that make the most sense:

Green Bay Packers

The Packers have long needed a wide receiver to complement Davante Adams, and Beckham would provide Aaron Rodgers arguably his best tandem of receivers during his Green Bay tenure. Beckham reportedly is interested in Green Bay, too. NFL reporter Jordan Schultz shared how Beckham prioritized the Packers should he clear waivers. And the fact the Packers are one of the teams who could realistically put together a deep playoff run, checks that box for the 29-year-old receiver, as well.

New Orleans Saints

The Saints certainly have questions at the quarterback position with the recent injury to Jameis Winston, and those questions are mirrored when it comes to their receiving corps. Michael Thomas is out for the season and the Saints really haven’t had anyone step up consistently in his absence. Beckham would greatly help an offense that can lean on running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram, and New Orleans has plenty of talent on defense already. The Saints have the benefit of having a veteran head coach in Sean Payton, and it would be somewhat of a homecoming given Beckham played his college ball at LSU.

New England Patriots

It may not have made too much sense for the Patriots to trade for Beckham given his contract (before the restructure), but getting him as a free agent with the hopes of maybe seeing what he has to offer, and then potentially re-signing him next season, wouldn’t be a terrible long-term play. He certainly would boost the group rookie quarterback Mac Jones is throwing to, and his mutual respect with head coach Bill Belichick makes it seem like he could fall in line and leave the drama at the door in a veteran-led locker room.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders tried to address their speed at the position with the recent signing of DeSean Jackson, but still could use a true top-caliber wideout to help tight end Darren Waller. The Raiders are in the mix in the wide-open AFC (much like the Patriots) and adding Beckham could go a long way in their pursuit of the AFC West.