Why Tim Tebow Views Patriots As Viable Odell Beckham Jr. Landing Spot

Odell Beckham Jr. ultimately might have no say in where he lands following his release from the Cleveland Browns — he’ll be subjected to waivers before becoming a free agent — but the New England Patriots nonetheless represent an intriguing potential destination.

Tim Tebow explained Friday on ESPN’s “First Take” — after the Browns announced they were releasing Beckham — why he believes the Las Vegas Raiders are the best fit for the star wide receiver. The former NFL quarterback-turned-analyst also pointed to the Los Angeles Rams as a possible suitor that likely would appeal to OBJ, given both their locale and their status as Super Bowl contenders.

But Tebow isn’t ready to write off New England as an option. When Molly Qerim asked about the Patriots making a play for the three-time Pro Bowl selection, Tebow pointed to the improvements Bill Belichick’s team has made thus far in 2021.

“I think the Patriots are gonna make a run at the playoffs. I think they’re getting better,” Tebow said. “So I don’t think it’s a terrible option at all (for Beckham). I don’t know that he would be interested in it. I think those other ones that have been brought up he would be more intrigued with — just from the little bit that I know of his personality and maybe what he’s thinking. But I think the Patriots are a team that’s getting better. I think Mac Jones is playing by far the best out of any rookie quarterback and probably playing in the top 15 in the NFL in quarterbacks. I think he’s only gonna get better. And I do think they need an elite receiver, and he might have a chance to step in really, really early and help that team.”

Stephen A. Smith wasn’t quite as high on New England as a possible landing spot for Beckham, but the Patriots certainly were a popular talking point on social media Friday, as they usually are whenever a high-profile player becomes available.

The Patriots are 15th in the NFL waiver order ahead of their Week 9 matchup with the Carolina Panthers. We’ll see whether they try to claim Beckham, who underachieved in Cleveland after solidifying himself as one of the NFL’s best wide receivers during his time with the New York Giants, but Belichick certainly sounds open to the idea of adding impact talent.

After all, acquiring top-tier players is even harder now that the NFL trade deadline has passed.