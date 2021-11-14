Odell Beckham Jr. Pens Letter After Leaving Browns, Joining Rams

NESN Logo Sign In

It appears Odell Beckham Jr. did not leave Cleveland with any ill feelings.

Beckham’s Browns tenure came to a close last week when he was released by the team that traded for him ahead of the 2019 NFL season. After clearing waivers, the star wide receiver signed with the Los Angeles Rams, who currently have the third-best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win Super Bowl LVI.

We never heard from Beckham as his days in Cleveland were winding down. But on Saturday, Beckham encapsulated his feelings about the Browns and the city of Cleveland in a letter shared to his social media channels.

“Believeland,

So many memories running through me as I move on to the next chapter of my journey.

I want to thank the city of Cleveland for welcoming me with open arms. My goal was always to help bring a championship to the city of Cleveland from the first day I became a member of the Cleveland Browns.

Through all the ups and downs, injuries and rehab, I am forever grateful to have played in front of some of the greatest fans ever. DAWG Pound, I think you for embracing me and showing me so much LOVE!