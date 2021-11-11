Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Here’s When Receiver Plans To Make Decision

Ready for the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes to be over? Keep waiting.
Beckham’s final decision on which team to join still is “a few days away,” according to a report Wednesday night from NFL Media’s Kim Jones and Ian Rapoport. The former Cleveland Browns wide receiver reportedly is “going to take some time” to weigh his options before signing.
That report suggests Beckham, who officially became a free agent when he cleared waivers Tuesday, hasn’t received the type of offers he was hoping for. The Green Bay Packers offered him the veteran minimum, per a report from Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
The New England Patriots are among several teams that reportedly have shown interest in Beckham. That list also includes the Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks.
All five of those clubs have “offers out to Odell Beckham or significant interest,” Rapoport reported.
Several Patriots players were asked Wednesday about a potential Beckham addition.
“I think he’s a great player,” rookie quarterback Mac Jones said. “He has a choice to make, and that’s up to him. I think that’s pretty much it. … We have really good receivers here, and anybody who wants to help us win is obviously a benefit to the team. I obviously will leave that up to Coach (Bill) Belichick, and you can ask him about it. But I know for a fact he always wants people that will come here and help us win.”
The Patriots are preparing to host the Browns on Sunday. Beckham’s chances of suiting up for any team this weekend are slim if he doesn’t sign in time to practice Thursday.