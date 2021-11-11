Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Here’s When Receiver Plans To Make Decision

NESN Logo Sign In

Ready for the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes to be over? Keep waiting.

Beckham’s final decision on which team to join still is “a few days away,” according to a report Wednesday night from NFL Media’s Kim Jones and Ian Rapoport. The former Cleveland Browns wide receiver reportedly is “going to take some time” to weigh his options before signing.

From @RapSheet & me: Indications are that Odell Beckham Jr. is ?going to take some time? to decide on his next team and that decision is ?a few days away.? So, stay tuned. — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) November 10, 2021

That report suggests Beckham, who officially became a free agent when he cleared waivers Tuesday, hasn’t received the type of offers he was hoping for. The Green Bay Packers offered him the veteran minimum, per a report from Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The New England Patriots are among several teams that reportedly have shown interest in Beckham. That list also includes the Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks.

All five of those clubs have “offers out to Odell Beckham or significant interest,” Rapoport reported.

From @NFLTotalAccess: The Odell Beckham Jr sweepstakes may take a while… The latest from me and @KimJonesSports ?????? pic.twitter.com/Ungjy4Cgon — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 11, 2021

Several Patriots players were asked Wednesday about a potential Beckham addition.