Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Here’s When Wideout Is Expected To Sign

Beckham has been a free agent since Tuesday

by

The Odell Beckham Jr. saga likely will not be resolved this week.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported Thursday that teams in contact with the former Cleveland Browns wide receiver believe he “will wait until the games are complete on Sunday before making his final decision.”

A report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Kim Jones and Ian Rapoport indicated Beckham’s decision was “a few days away” and that he was “going to take some time” before signing.

The New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints all have “offers out to Odell Beckham or significant interest,” Rapoport reported.

Beckham officially became a free agent when he cleared waivers Tuesday afternoon. His delay in signing with a new club suggests he has not received the type of offers he was expecting.

The possibility of a Beckham addition has been a popular topic of conversation within the Patriots’ locker room, according to wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.

“Of course everyone’s talking about Odell,” Bourne told reporters Thursday.

