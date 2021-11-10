NESN Logo Sign In

Several teams have been attached to Odell Beckham Jr. rumors since the Cleveland Browns released the star wide receiver.

But for one team — and apparently one team only — its pursuit of OBJ dates back to before the three-time Pro Bowl selection was set to hit waivers.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Wednesday morning provided an update on Beckham, who cleared waivers and now is free to sign with any team. According to Rapoport, one team currently in the mix for Beckham considered swinging a deal for him before Nov. 2.

“…Among the teams to consider: One, the New Orleans Saints, who did try to trade for Beckham right before the trade deadline,” Rapoport said on NFL Network. “To my knowledge, the only team to do it.”

The Saints make some sense as a landing spot for Beckham, a Lousiana native who played collegiately at LSU. That said, New Orleans’ undesirable quarterback situation recently became even worse when Jameis Winston went down with a season-ending torn ACL. Beckham very well could prefer to play with a signal-caller better than Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill.

Russell Wilson, who’s set to return from injury this weekend, certainly is better than those two, and the Seattle Seahawks also are among the teams interested in Beckham, according to Rapoport.