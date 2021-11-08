Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Wideout Prefers To Sign With This Team

NESN Logo Sign In

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly has his sights set on heading out west.

Beckham will officially hit waivers Monday after two-plus forgettable seasons with the Cleveland Browns. According to NBC Sports’ Mike Florio, the star wide receiver would rather not be claimed on the wire, which would allow him the opportunity to sign with any team he wishes.

Florio reports the “teams to watch out for” if Beckham clears waivers are the Seattle Seahawks, the San Francisco 49ers and the New Orleans Saints, and Pete Carroll’s team reportedly sits atop the wish list.

The Seahawks, with the ninth spot, have the highest priority number of those three teams. The 49ers aren’t far behind at 12, while the Saints are situated at 23rd.

Seattle also comfortably has the best quarterback situation of the reported bunch, as long as Russell Wilson stays on track in his recovery from a finger injury. That said, Beckham reportedly wants to join a postseason contender, and the 3-5 Seahawks face an uphill climb in trying to reach the playoffs.

It’s also worth noting Beckham will be a rental for whichever team ultimately brings him in. The Browns last week removed the final two years of the three-time Pro Bowl selection’s contract, meaning he’ll be an unrestricted free agent next spring.