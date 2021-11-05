Did Bill Belichick Hint At Patriots’ Outlook On Pursuing Odell Beckham Jr.?

NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Belichick on Friday got as close as he probably will get to talking about whether the New England Patriots could pursue Odell Beckham Jr.

The Cleveland Browns released Beckham on Friday morning, marking a dramatic end to a relationship that never quite worked out. Beckham now is subject to waivers — the Patriots currently are 15th in the NFL waiver order — and will become a free agent Monday if he goes unclaimed. His reported contract restructure seemingly increases the chances of the 29-year-old being claimed by one of the NFL’s 32 teams.

NFL insider Jeremy Fowler identified the Patriots as a “sleeper” landing spot for Beckham, and Patriots fans long have coveted the star receiver. But is New England interested?

During his Friday morning news conference, Belichick more-or-less was asked about the possibility of pursuing a player like Beckham.

Check out this exchange:

Reporter: “I’ll ask you this in the general sense. I know at times you’ve said it’s tough to bring players in halfway through the season. But, if a top-caliber player became available, how much would you pay attention to that and look into possibly bringing him if it helps your team?”

Belichick: “We’ve done that before,” Belichick said. “Brought in (Aqib) Talib in the middle of the season. You’d have to evaluate any situation. I don’t know any specifics to talk about, so, at this point, there’s nothing to really talk about. We’d do anything we could to help our football team. We brought in James Harrison with one game to go in the season.”