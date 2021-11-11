Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Wants Multiyear Deal; Patriots Still Pursuing

NESN Logo Sign In

If the Patriots are to sign Odell Beckham Jr., they first might need to commit to him for more than one season.

Beckham became a free agent Tuesday and reportedly is being pursued by multiple franchises, including New England. The star receiver appears in no rush to make a decision and might wait until after this weekend’s games to choose his new team.

“We are in a holding pattern, we are taking a little break,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport said Thursday during a “The Pat McAfee Show” appearance. “I kind of thought (Wednesday) he would sign. … I think he has at least five offers — they’re not all great offers; some offers, like the Packers, are the (veteran) minimum. … When he doesn’t sign (Wednesday), then it’s like, OK, he’s not playing this week anyway. Why would you sign before Sunday? Like, one of those teams has an injury … and they say, ‘We have to have Odell, so we are now gonna pay him more than we wanted because we just have to have him.’ … He should wait.”

Rapoport added: “I don’t know where he goes. As of right now, the teams basically made offers, and that was it. It’s not like one-upsmanship.”

Rapoport then revealed that Beckham might not be in search of a short-term fix.

“I feel like, more important for him, is to get in an offense he likes, get in a team he likes,” Rapoport said. “You know, be successful, go to the playoffs maybe, which would be nice, but have a place where he can play the next two or three years. Like, I think he wants a home more than catch lightning in a bottle and make the playoffs. That’s what it feels like.”

Rapoport also confirmed that the Patriots’ interest in Beckham is real.