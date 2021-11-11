Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Wants Multiyear Deal; Patriots Still Pursuing

If the Patriots are to sign Odell Beckham Jr., they first might need to commit to him for more than one season.
Beckham became a free agent Tuesday and reportedly is being pursued by multiple franchises, including New England. The star receiver appears in no rush to make a decision and might wait until after this weekend’s games to choose his new team.
“We are in a holding pattern, we are taking a little break,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport said Thursday during a “The Pat McAfee Show” appearance. “I kind of thought (Wednesday) he would sign. … I think he has at least five offers — they’re not all great offers; some offers, like the Packers, are the (veteran) minimum. … When he doesn’t sign (Wednesday), then it’s like, OK, he’s not playing this week anyway. Why would you sign before Sunday? Like, one of those teams has an injury … and they say, ‘We have to have Odell, so we are now gonna pay him more than we wanted because we just have to have him.’ … He should wait.”
Rapoport added: “I don’t know where he goes. As of right now, the teams basically made offers, and that was it. It’s not like one-upsmanship.”
Rapoport then revealed that Beckham might not be in search of a short-term fix.
“I feel like, more important for him, is to get in an offense he likes, get in a team he likes,” Rapoport said. “You know, be successful, go to the playoffs maybe, which would be nice, but have a place where he can play the next two or three years. Like, I think he wants a home more than catch lightning in a bottle and make the playoffs. That’s what it feels like.”
Rapoport also confirmed that the Patriots’ interest in Beckham is real.
While appearing on NFL Network, Rapoport offered additional context on the teams after Beckham. He identified the Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints.
So, would the Patriots be interested in signing Beckham through at least next season? That remains to be seen. So, too, does whether Beckham’s respect for Bill Belichick is enough to lure him to New England.
As for players currently on the Patriots roster, many of them seem high on the idea of adding the 29-year-old Beckham.