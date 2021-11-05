Odell Beckham Jr. soon will be playing for a new team.
The Cleveland Browns on Friday announced they are releasing the star receiver amid a drama-filled week following the NFL trade deadline. Beckham now is subject to waivers and would become a free agent Monday if he goes unclaimed.
Beckham and the Browns reportedly are working on a contract restructure that would reduce his base salary to roughly $1 million. If the contract is not reworked, a team claiming Beckham would be on the hook for his $8.05 million salary.
The Patriots currently have just under $2.6 million in salary cap space, per Patriots cap guru Miguel Benzan. New England currently is 15th in the NFL waiver order, meaning it would land Beckham if it submits a claim without the 14 higher teams doing so.
Here’s the full order:
1. Lions
2. Dolphins
3. Texans
4. Jaguars
5. Jets
6. Giants
7. Washington
8. Eagles
9. Seahawks
10. Bears
11. Falcons
12. 49ers
13. Vikings
14. Colts
15. Patriots
16. Broncos
17. Browns
18. Chiefs
19. Panthers
20. Chargers
21. Steelers
22. Bengals
23. Saints
24. Buccaneers
25. Bills
26. Raiders
27. Cowboys
28. Packers
29. Ravens
30. Rams
31. Titans
32. Cardinals
Beckham, 29, was a disappointment in Cleveland after being traded to the Browns from the New York Giants in 2019. He ends his Browns career with 114 catches for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns in 29 games.
