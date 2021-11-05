NESN Logo Sign In

Odell Beckham Jr. soon will be playing for a new team.

The Cleveland Browns on Friday announced they are releasing the star receiver amid a drama-filled week following the NFL trade deadline. Beckham now is subject to waivers and would become a free agent Monday if he goes unclaimed.

Beckham and the Browns reportedly are working on a contract restructure that would reduce his base salary to roughly $1 million. If the contract is not reworked, a team claiming Beckham would be on the hook for his $8.05 million salary.

The Patriots currently have just under $2.6 million in salary cap space, per Patriots cap guru Miguel Benzan. New England currently is 15th in the NFL waiver order, meaning it would land Beckham if it submits a claim without the 14 higher teams doing so.

Here’s the full order:

1. Lions

2. Dolphins

3. Texans

4. Jaguars

5. Jets

6. Giants

7. Washington

8. Eagles

9. Seahawks

10. Bears

11. Falcons

12. 49ers

13. Vikings

14. Colts

15. Patriots

16. Broncos

17. Browns

18. Chiefs

19. Panthers

20. Chargers

21. Steelers

22. Bengals

23. Saints

24. Buccaneers

25. Bills

26. Raiders

27. Cowboys

28. Packers

29. Ravens

30. Rams

31. Titans

32. Cardinals

Beckham, 29, was a disappointment in Cleveland after being traded to the Browns from the New York Giants in 2019. He ends his Browns career with 114 catches for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns in 29 games.