Randy Moss Doesn’t Believe Patriots Are Best Fit For Odell Beckham Jr.

Like many, Randy Moss believes New England would be a good landing spot for Odell Beckham Jr., who hit waivers Monday. And that’s not surprising, considering Moss once faced a similar career crossroads before joining the Patriots.

However, the Patriots actually aren’t Moss’ top fit for Beckham. The Hall of Fame wideout believes Beckham, 29, should consider joining the Las Vegas Raiders, despite their recent acquisition of DeSean Jackson.

“Maybe New England, being able to go in that wide receiver room,” Moss said during the Week 9 “Monday Night Football” broadcast on ESPN. “But, when you look at a guy like OBJ … You can’t really send him to a locker room that already has a No. 1, dominant wide receiver. Because … there’s not enough pieces of the pie to go around. So, that’s why I say the Las Vegas Raiders.

” … You talk about this as his last chance. I remember them talking about me going into my 10th year, ‘This is my last chance.’ This is the reason I’m talking about the New England Patriots. They have a young stud in Mac Jones; Josh McDaniels and Bill Belichick being able to keep his mind right. But I still think something else would work out in Las Vegas, too.”

A resolution to the Beckham situation could arrive as early as Tuesday afternoon. If the former Cleveland Browns wideout clears waivers, he would become a free agent, free to sign anywhere for any price. The Seattle Seahawks reportedly are his preferred destination.

Still, many around the NFL believe Beckham should do whatever he can to join the Patriots.