Antonio Brown would have fewer headaches if he just paid the people he hired, it appears.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback on Monday was accused of obtaining a fake vaccination card for himself and his girlfriend. And of course, the person who aired him out for it was upset after not getting paid to be his personal chef.

Are we seeing the pattern here? Apparently Brown hasn’t.

The 33-year-old currently is serving a two-year probation sentence as part of a plea deal from an incident in January 2020, after he reportedly refused to compensate a moving company and threw a rock at their truck.

And then there’s everything that came before that, as reported in a Sports Illustrated investigation published in the aftermath of sexual assault accusations brought forward by his former trainer.

Here’s what has been reported about Brown’s unpaid debts:

— In June 2017, Brown was accused of not paying an artist for a self portrait at a charity auction, and when the same artist agreed to also paint a mural at his home, she reported a bizarre incident of sexual misconduct.

— The same summer, Brown had a contentious public breakup with trainer Bo Smith.

— In May 2018, a former personal assistant, Sam Williams, told police he was owed back wages from Brown.

— In Aug. 2018, speed trainer Sean Pena sues Brown for $7,200 in alleged unpaid wages.

— In Sept. 2018, Dr. Victor Prisk filed a suit seeking $11,500 for unpaid wages after Brown hired Prisk as an on-call wellness coach.

— The same lawyer representing Prisk also represents Robert Leo, a car detailer, who allegedly is owned more than $16,000 in expenses and Jeff Leung, owner of a pet center who was out $2,000 after installing a 220-gallon aquarium filled with piranhas.

— Brown refused to pay chef Stefano Tedeschi $38,521.21 after finding a salmon head in the freezer. Tedeschi planned to use the salmon for soup, but Brown took it as a “mafia-style threat” against his life.

— That, of course, brings us back to the moving truck incident.