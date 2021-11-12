Oilers Captain Connor McDavid Leads Team Into Matchup Vs. Bruins

McDavid has been unstoppable thus far

Connor McDavid is in the conversation as the best hockey player in the world right now.

The two-time Hart Trophy winner leads the Edmonton Oilers into TD Garden on Thursday night to face the Boston Bruins.

McDavid is on pace to have another MVP-caliber season this year as he already has nine goals and 14 assists for an impressive 24 points in just 11 games this season.

For more on McDavid’s heroics this season, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

