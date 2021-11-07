Panthers Defender Thought This Mac Jones Play Was ‘Completely Dirty’

“I think it was surprising to not see that a penalty was called,” he said. “It seems like they’re always protecting the offensive players. Where is the protection for the defensive players, as well? I don’t know. I felt like that was a call that shouldn’t be missed. I’m going to speak out on it, whatever the consequences. However the referees feel, that’s how they feel.

“But it looked completely intentional from where I was standing — and I was pretty close — and I don’t think that’s a call that should have been missed.”

Burns returned to the field after being evaluated by team trainers, but he eventually left the game after injuring his ankle again in the second half. He was unable to put weight on his right foot as he was helped to the sideline, but Reddick said his teammate avoided serious injury.

“He’s good,” Reddick said. “He’s fine. He’ll be all right.”

Asked about the play after the game, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said he also believed Jones should have been flagged.

“Just from looking at the replay, I thought that maybe a foul should have been called,” Rhule told reporters. “I don’t want to call out any other players or anything like that. I’m always gonna protect our guys. It looked like it was an injury that happened after the play, so I was just kind of defending Brian.”

Rhule added that it is legal for players to pull opponents away from the ball during an attempted fumble recovery.

“When the guys on the ground, you can grab them, you can hold them, pull them away from the ball,” the coach said. “But I’d have to go back and watch the tape to comment on it.”