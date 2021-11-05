Patrice Bergeron Caps Off Hat Trick With Another Power-Play Goal

Bergeron: Back on track

The time off was good for Patrice Bergeron, it appeared.

The Boston Bruins captain went into Thursday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings goal-less on the season. By the time the horn sounded on the end of the second period, Bergeron had a hat trick.

All three tallies were on the power-play, and developed pretty much the same way. And, of course, Bergeron buried the third tally from the slot, where he does plenty of his work on the man advantage.

The goal came with 1:15 left in the middle 20 minutes.

Bergeron and the power-play were two areas of concern coming into Thursday, and suffice to say many of those fears have been successfully squashed.

