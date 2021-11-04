Patrice Bergeron Gets First Goal Of Season On Power-Play One-Timer

NESN Logo Sign In

The captain finally has arrived.

Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron scored his first goal of the season in Thursday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings, putting Boston up 1-0 at 11:03 of the first period.

The one-timer came on the power play with Detroit’s Vladislav Namestnikov in the box for playing without a helmet. Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy were credited with the helpers on the point.

PATRICE BERGERON GRABS HIS FIRST OF THE YEAR?? pic.twitter.com/uvghllmwg2 — NESN (@NESN) November 4, 2021

Bergeron had +1000 odds to score the first goal of the game and was +165 to score at all via DraftKings Sportsbook, so fans who took the bait could have scored a healthy payout here, too.