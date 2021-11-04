Patrice Bergeron Gets First Goal Of Season On Power-Play One-Timer

The captain finally has arrived.

Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron scored his first goal of the season in Thursday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings, putting Boston up 1-0 at 11:03 of the first period.

The one-timer came on the power play with Detroit’s Vladislav Namestnikov in the box for playing without a helmet. Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy were credited with the helpers on the point.

Bergeron had +1000 odds to score the first goal of the game and was +165 to score at all via DraftKings Sportsbook, so fans who took the bait could have scored a healthy payout here, too.

