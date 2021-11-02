Patrice Bergeron Misses Practice, But There’s No Need To Worry

Just a maintenance day for the B's captain

Patrice Bergeron missing practice Tuesday raised a few eyebrows, but it’s nothing to worry about.

As their season continues to trudge along due to weird scheduling, the Boston Bruins currently are in the middle of a somewhat lengthy layoff. They last played Saturday, a win over the Florida Panthers, and won’t play again until Thursday’s contest against the Detroit Red Wings.

But it was hard not to notice that the Bruins’ captain was not taking part in practice Tuesday.

However, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy indicated it was just a maintenance day for Bergeron.

It’s a long season, and the Bruins’ schedule is about to start ramping up after the weird start to the season. It makes sense to not push Bergeron too hard in practice at this point, as keeping him fresh for the long haul obviously is of chief importance.

With Bergeron out, Jack Studnicka skated on the first line Tuesday, centering Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak.

