You Actually Might Be Stunned By This Stat About 2021 Patriots Offense

Maybe the 2021 Patriots offense is better than many people realize.

New England’s offense, led by rookie quarterback Mac Jones, ranged between decent and pretty good over the first nine weeks before exploding Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Nobody has confused it for some of the better offenses seen during Tom Brady’s Foxboro tenure.

And that remains fair. However, at least in one respect, the 2021 Patriots offense is off to a better start than any Patriots offense in the Bill Belichick era.

Check out this tweet from Boston Sports Info:

Wait a minute here..



In the Belichick era, most offensive pass or run plays that gained ? 20 yards, in the first 10 games



1. 2021 – 48 ???

2. 2011 – 47

3. 2019 – 44

3. 2017 – 44

.

7. 2007 – 41



Not sure I saw that one coming pic.twitter.com/n4MlrEM9dd — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) November 16, 2021

New England currently ranks sixth in the NFL with 27.5 points per game. There’s no denying the arrow on the offense is pointing upward after an iffy start.

The Patriots will look to win their fifth game in a row when they visit the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night.