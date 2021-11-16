You Actually Might Be Stunned By This Stat About 2021 Patriots Offense

Is New England more explosive than we give it credit for?

by

Maybe the 2021 Patriots offense is better than many people realize.

New England’s offense, led by rookie quarterback Mac Jones, ranged between decent and pretty good over the first nine weeks before exploding Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Nobody has confused it for some of the better offenses seen during Tom Brady’s Foxboro tenure.

And that remains fair. However, at least in one respect, the 2021 Patriots offense is off to a better start than any Patriots offense in the Bill Belichick era.

Check out this tweet from Boston Sports Info:

New England currently ranks sixth in the NFL with 27.5 points per game. There’s no denying the arrow on the offense is pointing upward after an iffy start.

The Patriots will look to win their fifth game in a row when they visit the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night.

More Football:

What Has Falcons DC Dean Pees Seen From Patriots? ‘They Can Change Overnight’
MLB Free Agent Javy Báez
Previous Article

MLB Rumors: Red Sox ‘Among Many’ Showing Interest In Javy Báez
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris
Next Article

Patriots Tuesday Injury Report: 15 Players Limited Ahead Of Falcons Game

Picked For You

Related