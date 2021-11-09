If Season Ended Today, These Would Be Patriots Opponents Next Season

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s never too early to look ahead to the next New England Patriots season, right?

With Week 9 now in the books, it’s a good time to begin looking at the NFL standings and playoff pictures. And, considering the standings impact 2022 schedules, it also is fun to check out which teams could play each other next season.

So, if the season ended today, these would be the home/away opponents for the Patriots in 2022, via Boston Sports Info:

HOME

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Indianapolis Colts

AWAY

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Rams

That’s a tough road slate, to say the least.

Given the current chaos in the standings — a whopping nine AFC teams currently have nine wins — New England’s 2022 opponents list could change on a weekly basis.