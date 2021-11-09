If Season Ended Today, These Would Be Patriots Opponents Next Season

It’s never too early to look ahead to the next New England Patriots season, right?
With Week 9 now in the books, it’s a good time to begin looking at the NFL standings and playoff pictures. And, considering the standings impact 2022 schedules, it also is fun to check out which teams could play each other next season.
So, if the season ended today, these would be the home/away opponents for the Patriots in 2022, via Boston Sports Info:
HOME
Buffalo Bills
Miami Dolphins
New York Jets
Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals
Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions
Indianapolis Colts
AWAY
Buffalo Bills
Miami Dolphins
New York Jets
Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Rams
That’s a tough road slate, to say the least.
Given the current chaos in the standings — a whopping nine AFC teams currently have nine wins — New England’s 2022 opponents list could change on a weekly basis.