Patriots Activate Jarrett Stidham Off PUP, Host Three For Workouts

The New England Patriots’ quarterback depth chart gained a new (and familiar) member Tuesday.

The Patriots officially activated Jarrett Stidham off the physically unable to perform list, adding him to the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

Stidham, a 2019 fourth-round draft pick, returned to practice three weeks ago after undergoing back surgery at the start of training camp. Per NFL rules, he would have reverted to season-ending PUP had he not been activated by Wednesday.

It’s unclear whether Stidham or veteran Brian Hoyer will serve as New England’s primary backup behind rookie starter Mac Jones. Hoyer has handled those duties so far this season, but Stidham was the Patriots’ preferred QB2 for the final 12 weeks of last season, making five relief appearances.

In his career, Stidham has seen action in eight games, completing 24 of 48 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns with four interceptions. The 25-year-old Auburn product has yet to make an NFL start.

New England also has fourth quarterback, Garrett Gilbert, on its practice squad.

Stidham took the roster spot previously occupied by offensive lineman James Ferentz, who was released Monday. Ferentz plans to re-sign to the practice squad, according to a report from ESPN’s Mike Reiss.