Bill Belichick was in a great mood Sunday afternoon, and rightfully so.

New England’s head coach praised his team for its dominant 24-6 victory over the Carolina Panthers. With the victory, the Patriots moved to within a half-game of the Buffalo Bills, who lost Sunday to the Jacksonville Jaguars, for first place in the AFC East.

New England, now 5-4, is over .500 for the first time since beating the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3 of last season.

Here’s the full opening statement from Belichick’s postgame news conference:

“I thought it was a good effort by our team tonight — players and coaches. Thought we did a really good job of rallying after the trip back from California. With the preparations and the way we played out, I just thought they did a good job, came out and played with good energy this afternoon. Kind of hurt ourselves offensively with some penalties and turnovers. We moved the ball. We left some things out on the field. Defensively, we got a real strong effort in the running game, forced them into some passing situations and we were able to convert on a few of those. Tough for Carolina losing two starting linemen in the first quarter. That’s never a good thing. But I thought our guys played hard. Obviously, the pressure on the quarterback, J.C. (Jackson’s) interceptions, the play Jamie (Collins) made — I don’t know how many players in the league could make that play, not very many, but it was a tremendous play. I thought, overall, we covered well in the kicking game. We’re solid there. Good to come down here and get a win. Good to beat an NFC team and we’ll just keep trying to string these weeks together.”

Belichick went in-depth on multiple Patriots players who had strong performances, including Jackson, Brandon Bolden and Christian Barmore.

While discussing Jackson, who missed two practices during the week with an illness, Belichick jokingly said: “Yeah, I talked to him about that. I hope that’s not a sign of things to come — to think that we don’t have to practice and then go out there and be a star of the game.”