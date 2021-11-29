Patriots Ready For ‘Battle’ Vs. Bills With AFC East Supremacy On Line

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The two titans of the AFC East both took care of business in Week 12. Now, we’ll get to see them square off for the first time.

The 8-4 New England Patriots at the 7-4 Buffalo Bills. Monday night. Primetime. Rowdy atmosphere. Bills Mafia. First place in the division on the line.

Minutes after their 36-13 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Patriots players already had begun mentally preparing.

“Next week’s going to be a fight,” veteran safety Devin McCourty said. “It’s going to be a battle. Those guys are good on both sides of the ball and on special teams, complementary football. They do that well. We do that well. AFC East division opponents, it’s always tough. Home, away — doesn’t matter. Both teams are going to bring it.

“So, as Bill (Belichick) would say, if you like competition, Monday night is going to be where you want to be.”

The Bills snapped the Patriots’ streak of 11 consecutive division titles last season and came within a game of Super Bowl LV. Buffalo entered 2021 as a front-runner to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LVI, but Sean McDermott’s club has looked vulnerable of late, suffering an upset loss to the woeful Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9 and then getting blown out at home by the Indianapolis Colts two weeks later.

Josh Allen and Co. rebounded to beat a shorthanded New Orleans Saints team 31-6 on Thanksgiving night, but the Patriots — winners of six straight — currently occupy the top spot in the AFC East standings.