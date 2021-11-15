Patriots Bolster Their Playoff Hopes With Statement Victory Over Browns

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Some said there was an asterisk on the three-game winning streak the Patriots carried into Sunday’s matchup with the Browns.

The Week 7 blowout of the New York Jets didn’t count because … it was against the Jets. New England’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers the following week wasn’t all that impressive, due to the offense’s sluggish performance. Last Sunday’s victory over the Carolina Panthers was more about Sam Darnold’s ineptitude than anything the Patriots did.

The legitimacy of those claims is up for debate. However, no such asterisks can be placed on the Patriots’ complete dismantling of Cleveland on Sunday.

Both teams entered the matchup with 5-4 records, jockeying for playoff position in a crowded AFC. The Browns were coming off an impressive performance over the talented Cincinnati Bengals. They feature a talented offense and athletic defense, led by an imposing front seven.

None of that mattered to the Patriots, who earned a 45-7 win for their fourth straight victory. It was a vintage Foxboro butt-whooping that looked something out of the Tom Brady era. There were even Veterans Day ceremonies that gave Bill Belichick “chills.”

And, yes, the Browns didn’t have star running back Nick Chubb in the lineup, but not even Walter Payton would’ve changed the outcome of this game.

Cleveland marched down the field on the first drive of the game, punching it in the end zone on fourth down. There was a collective “Uh-oh” in Gillette Stadium. But the Patriots defense shut out the Browns the rest of the way, and the offense put forth its most impressive performance of the season.