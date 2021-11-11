Patriots-Browns Injury Report: Myles Garrett’s Status In Doubt For Sunday

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots could be facing a severely depleted Cleveland Browns team this Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

The availability of top Browns running back Nick Chubb already has been in question after he (and four other Cleveland players) tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. Now, it’s also unclear whether All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett will be healthy enough to suit up this weekend.

Garrett, the NFL’s leader in sacks this season with 12, missed his second straight practice Thursday. He’s dealing with a foot injury, according to the Browns’ injury report.

Browns starting center J.C. Tretter (knee), wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (personal) and defensive end Takkarist McKinley (groin) also sat out Thursday’s practice. Five Cleveland players were limited, including D-line starters Malik Jackson and Jadeveon Clowney.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DE Myles Garrett, Foot

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Not Injury Related – Personal

DE Takkarist McKinley, Groin

C JC Tretter, Knee

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

TE Harrison Bryant, Thigh

DE Jadeveon Clowney, Ankle / Knee

DT Malik Jackson, Ankle

WR Jarvis Landry, Knee

CB Greedy Williams, Shoulder

FULL AVAILABILITY

QB Baker Mayfield, Left Shoulder / Foot