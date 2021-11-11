Patriots-Browns Injury Report: Myles Garrett’s Status In Doubt For Sunday

The New England Patriots could be facing a severely depleted Cleveland Browns team this Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
The availability of top Browns running back Nick Chubb already has been in question after he (and four other Cleveland players) tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. Now, it’s also unclear whether All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett will be healthy enough to suit up this weekend.
Garrett, the NFL’s leader in sacks this season with 12, missed his second straight practice Thursday. He’s dealing with a foot injury, according to the Browns’ injury report.
Browns starting center J.C. Tretter (knee), wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (personal) and defensive end Takkarist McKinley (groin) also sat out Thursday’s practice. Five Cleveland players were limited, including D-line starters Malik Jackson and Jadeveon Clowney.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DE Myles Garrett, Foot
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Not Injury Related – Personal
DE Takkarist McKinley, Groin
C JC Tretter, Knee
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
TE Harrison Bryant, Thigh
DE Jadeveon Clowney, Ankle / Knee
DT Malik Jackson, Ankle
WR Jarvis Landry, Knee
CB Greedy Williams, Shoulder
FULL AVAILABILITY
QB Baker Mayfield, Left Shoulder / Foot
Thursday saw only one change to the Patriots’ injury report, with outside linebacker Matthew Judon returning to full participation after missing Wednesday’s practice for the birth of his third child.
Running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receiver/return man Gunner Olszewski remained in concussion protocol. Linebacker Jamie Collins sat out with an ankle injury for the second straight day.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Jamie Collins, Ankle
RB Damien Harris, Concussion
WR Gunner Olszewski, Concussion
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Concussion
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
P Jake Bailey, Right Knee
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ribs
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
WR N’Keal Harry, Knee
LB Dont’a Hightower, Ankle
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
CB Jalen Mills, Thigh
TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin
Kickoff between these two 5-4 teams is set for 1 p.m. ET.