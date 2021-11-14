Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Dominant Victory Over Browns

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots delivered a statement to the rest of the AFC on Sunday.

New England dominated Cleveland, earning a convincing 45-7 victory at Gillette Stadium. The Browns drove for a touchdown on their first drive of the Week 10 game, but Mac Jones and the Patriots responded with a score of their own and never looked back.

Jones completed 19 of 23 passes for 198 yards and three touchdown passes on the afternoon, while Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 11 of 21 passes for 73 yards, a touchdown and an interception before leaving in the third quarter with a knee injury. Case Keenum filled in for the rest of the game.

New England improved to 6-4 with the victory while Cleveland dropped to 5-5 with the loss.

Each week, we’ll give you three studs and three duds for the Patriots, no matter how hard it might be to fill either category.

Here’s the Week 10 edition:

STUDS

Mac Jones, QB

Before the game, we talked about the possibility of Jones hitting the proverbial “rookie wall.” So much for that.