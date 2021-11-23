Analytics Show Patriots-Bucs Currently Most Likely Super Bowl Matchup

NESN Logo Sign In

There is no debate: A Patriots-Buccaneers rematch is the most intriguing of all potential Super Bowl LVI matchups.

And, according to at least one model, it has a good chance of happening.

A showdown between New England and Tampa Bay, an opportunity for Bill Belichick to even the score against Tom Brady, currently is the most likely Super Bowl LVI matchup, according to data analytics website Football Outsiders. In fact, the Patriots are included in four of the five most probable matchups.

Obviously, that’s fun to think about.

It also is putting the cart way, way in front of the horse. The Patriots, currently third in the AFC, are red-hot, but it wouldn’t take much for things to go in the other direction.