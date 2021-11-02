Patriots-Chargers Mic’d-Up Highlights Include Bill Belichick Sideline Speeches

It was a huge win for the Patriots

by

Bill Belichick on Sunday had the full attention of his Patriots players.

New England left SoFi Stadium with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers, finally earning their elusive signature victory. The 27-24 win saw the Patriots, who did not get a great performance from rookie quarterback Mac Jones, ride good defense, productive special teams and a great rushing attack to a 4-4 record.

Speaking of defense, the mic’d-up highlights from Sunday’s game feature multiple Belichick sideline speeches directed at defensive players.

Take a look:

Not seen: The postgame locker room celebration, during which Adrian Phillips and Hunter Henry got game balls.

New England will look for its third win in a row this Sunday when it visits the Carolina Panthers.

