Bill Belichick Big Reason Why Christian Barmore Loving Life With Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Playing for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots clearly isn’t for everyone. Sure, a player like Cassius Marsh is easy to dismiss, but Darrelle Revis is an example of a great, hard-working player who simply wasn’t into life in Foxboro.

Christian Barmore lies on the other end of the spectrum.

The Patriots traded up in the 2021 NFL Draft to select Barmore, a defensive lineman out of Alabama, with the 38th overall pick. The Philadelphia native was considered a first-round talent, but nevertheless slipped to the second round, with rumored maturity concerns playing a role.

So far, the Barmore pick has been a home run — a grand slam, really — for the Patriots. The 6-foot-4, 310-pounder has earned a consistently large role — almost unheard of for a rookie in a Belichick defense — and arguably has been the best player not named Matthew Judon on the defensive side of the ball. He ranks second to Judon in quarterback hits (five) hurries (25) and total pressures (31) and has played the most snaps this season of any Patriots defensive lineman.

Barmore’s size and talent have much to do with his success, but so, too, does his growing relationship with Bill Belichick. Earlier in the season, Barmore indicated he prefers Belichick’s coaching style to that of Nick Saban’s, a point he reiterated Tuesday — without being prompted.

“I just love the work ethic, because every day we work, grinding,” Barmore said when asked why he enjoys playing in New England. “And every day, we’re just here to get better. You know what I’m saying? They say Coach Saban and Coach Belichick are the same. It’s totally different. Here — it’s just more. I love it.”

Barmore then was asked about the differences between Saban and Belichick, two close friends considered among the very best coaches in football history.