The Atlanta Falcons won’t have star receiver Calvin Ridley in their lineup when they host the Patriots on Thursday, and they also might be without another of their top offensive weapons.
Cordarrelle Patterson, in the midst of a career season, could miss Thursday’s game against New England, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported Monday afternoon. The 30-year-old is dealing with a sprained ankle.
Patterson won a Super Bowl in 2018 with the Patriots, who arguably were the first team to truly tap into his dual-threat potential. He’s taken his game to another level this season, however.
Patterson enters Week 11 with 39 catches for 473 yards and five touchdowns as a receiver, to go along with 77 carries for 303 yards and two scores on the ground. Bill Belichick spoke glowingly about the former Patriot during a Monday news conference.
“He’s tough, he’s a very competitive player and he’s got a very good and explosive skill set,” Belichick said. “He’s a problem.”
The Patriots and Falcons will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET. New England is 6-4 following its 45-7 beatdown of the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, while Atlanta is 4-5 after suffering an embarrassing 43-3 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys.