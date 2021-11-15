NESN Logo Sign In

The Atlanta Falcons won’t have star receiver Calvin Ridley in their lineup when they host the Patriots on Thursday, and they also might be without another of their top offensive weapons.

Cordarrelle Patterson, in the midst of a career season, could miss Thursday’s game against New England, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported Monday afternoon. The 30-year-old is dealing with a sprained ankle.

Here’s Pelissero’s report:

#Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson is still having his sprained ankle evaluated, but it doesn?t sound optimistic for Thursday night against the #Patriots, per source. Could be a couple weeks for one of this season?s most electric players. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 15, 2021

Patterson won a Super Bowl in 2018 with the Patriots, who arguably were the first team to truly tap into his dual-threat potential. He’s taken his game to another level this season, however.

Patterson enters Week 11 with 39 catches for 473 yards and five touchdowns as a receiver, to go along with 77 carries for 303 yards and two scores on the ground. Bill Belichick spoke glowingly about the former Patriot during a Monday news conference.

“He’s tough, he’s a very competitive player and he’s got a very good and explosive skill set,” Belichick said. “He’s a problem.”