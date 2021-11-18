Patriots-Falcons Live Stream: Watch ‘Thursday Night Football’ Online

The red-hot Patriots are set to face the Falcons in the Week 11 edition of “Thursday Night Football.”

New England, winners of four in a row, is coming off its best game of the season, a 45-7 dismantling of the Cleveland Browns. Atlanta, on the other hand, is looking to rebound after suffering an embarrassing 43-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Will Mac Jones and the Patriots make if five straight wins, or will Matt Ryan and the Falcons pull off the upset on home turf? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream Thursday night’s game between the Patriots and Falcons:

When: Thursday, Nov. 18 at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, NFL Network

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live | NFL.com