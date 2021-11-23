Coaches Take Center Stage In Patriots-Falcons Mic’d-Up Highlights Video

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots took care of business in Atlanta.

Led by good offense, better defense and solid special teams, Bill Belichick’s team earned a 25-0 victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It marked New England’s fifth win in a row and moved it to 7-4 on the season.

The Patriots on Monday shared a “sights and sounds” video from the dominant performance. The clip features decent footage of mic’d-up players, but it’s the coaching moments that really stand out.

Take a look:

"Go send a message tonight."



Sights and sounds from TNF pic.twitter.com/Dz2pDesEZs — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 22, 2021

The Pats now are in first place in the AFC East thanks to the Buffalo Bills’ loss to the Indianapolis Colts over the weekend.

New England will look for its sixth straight win when it hosts the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.