Why Patriots Can’t Afford Letdown Against Falcons With Titans Looming

NESN Logo Sign In

The 4-5 Falcons are coming off a 43-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, while the 6-4 Patriots are fresh off a 45-7 eradication of the Cleveland Browns. The Falcons also will be without star receiver Calvin Ridley, and dual-threat Cordarrelle Patterson might be out of the lineup, as well.

So, New England should cruise to a victory in Atlanta on Thursday night, right? Well, maybe, but the reverse outcome — and its potential ramifications — can’t be discounted.

You need only look at the Baltimore Ravens’ Week 10 loss to the Miami Dolphins to know that anything can happen on “Thursday Night Football.” Additionally, Atlanta’s road win over the New Orleans Saints two weeks ago indicates it, like apparently every team in the NFL this season, is capable of winning any game.

This matchup carries all the traits of a classic “trap” game. The Patriots, winners of four in a row, have a marquee showdown with the first-place Tennessee Titans looming on Nov. 28. Plus, as hot as New England is, it’s not as if Bill Belichick’s team has completely proven itself immune to things that can result in disappointing losses.

The short turnaround for Thursday night games often serves as a great equalizer, dragging all involved to outcomes closer than they likely would be under normal circumstances. The 2017 Patriots, who eventually lost Super Bowl LII, squeaked out a 19-14 win on the road against Jameis Winston and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Week 5 “TNF” matchup. Winston threw for 334 yards, DeSean Jackson racked up 106 receiving yards, and Doug “Muscle Hamster” Martin ran for 74 yard and a touchdown.

Laugh all you want, Ty Law: Weird things happen on Thursday nights.

Ty MFing Law Tuesday and he laughed at @coxcourtney suggestion that this #TNF matchup with #Falcons is a trap game for the #Patriots.



Will the Pats suffer a letdown on Thursday or earn yet another win?



?: 93.7 FM @weei

?: https://t.co/iHRFj1bEmC

? : https://t.co/2YS6X8Hwa2 pic.twitter.com/hhlkDGHny4 — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) November 16, 2021

But the Patriots had better avoid suffering a letdown against the Falcons.