Patriots Fans Clamoring For DeSean Jackson After Release From Rams

Veteran receiver DeSean Jackson is set to become a free agent after being released by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday following the NFL trade deadline.

Jackson, 34, will become a free agent upon clearing waivers. If a team claims him on waivers, they would have to pay the remainder of his current contract.

There certainly are a number of fan bases clamoring for the veteran speedster, who while being past his prime still would help stretch the field, and the New England Patriots are one that fits that mold.

Many Patriots fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts:

How long until we find out Desean Jackson is a Patriot? (Please?) — Kevin Moran (@Kevinwhatsgood) November 2, 2021

#patriots please pickup desean jackson, he still got sum to prove. And we need more receivers for Mac to feed especially down the field (desean?s specialty) — Max Maryott (@max_maryott) November 2, 2021

A declined and perhaps washed DeSean Jackson would still bring another dimension to the Patriots offense. And he can be got for cheap — Sam. (@SamPogono) November 2, 2021

@Patriots sign desean Jackson please — Mamo (@MAMO34_) November 2, 2021

I wouldn't mind the Patriots picking up DeSean Jackson — QB_Hitman Stan Account (@QB_Hitman) November 2, 2021

The Rams are releasing DeSean Jackson this would be a good possible signing for the Patriots gives us a guy with elite speed that this team desperately needs — Chris (@soxandpatnation) November 2, 2021

#Rams are releasing WR DeSean Jackson, per @JFowlerESPN



He will be subject to waivers.



Do it #Patriots ? — Justin Ramos (@patriotsnews247) November 2, 2021

FS1’s Colin Cowherd expressed Monday how he thought the Patriots should call the Rams and propose a trade for Jackson. Now that they won’t have to give up anything to get him, many believe the same thing.

Jackson had eight receptions for 221 yards and one touchdown in seven games with the Rams, although his offensive snaps never exceeded 32% in a game.