Patriots Fans Will Love Longer Clip Of Mic’d-Up David Andrews Highlights

'Can you believe they pay us to do this?'

by

The Patriots should mic-up David Andrews for the rest of the season.

New England’s veteran center was electric in a brief, 38-second NFL Films clip shared after Sunday’s beatdown of the Cleveland Browns. His repeated yelling at rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson was particularly entertaining.

Well, NFL Films on Thursday shared a mic’d-up Andrews video that’s two minutes longer than the original, and the results are predictably great.

Take a look:

Andrews and the Patriots earned a 45-7 win over the Browns to pick up their fourth straight win

They’ll look to make it five in a row Thursday night when they visit Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons.

