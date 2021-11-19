Patriots Inactives Reaction: Jonnu Smith Returns, Rookie Corner Debuts

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots will have both of their big-money tight ends available Thursday night in Atlanta.

Jonnu Smith officially is active for the Patriots’ Week 11 matchup against the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Smith sat out last Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns with a shoulder injury and had been among 13 players listed as questionable for this one.

While position mate Hunter Henry has flourished as a red-zone threat, Smith has posted modest receiving numbers in his first season with New England. The 26-year-old hasn’t caught more than two passes in a game since Week 4, has topped 45 receiving yards just once all season and has just one touchdown to Henry’s seven.

The Patriots also have reduced Smith’s pass-catching opportunities of late. Since Week 5, he’s been used as a blocker on 70% of his offensive snaps.

All five inactive Patriots players are healthy scratches:

QB Jarrett Stidham

RB J.J. Taylor

TE Devin Asiasi

OLB Ronnie Perkins

OL Yasir Durant

The Falcons, meanwhile, will be without dynamic wide receiver/running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson, who was ruled out after testing his injured ankle in warmups. With No. 1 receiver Calvin Ridley taking time away from the team for personal reasons, Atlanta will be light on offensive weapons outside of stud rookie tight end Kyle Pitts.